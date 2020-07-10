July 10, 2020 - Don Wotruba | OFF THE RECORD

The panel discusses the Whitmer administration suing Betsy DeVos on funding for private and religious schools. The guest is Don Wotruba, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of School Boards.

The panel discusses the Whitmer administration suing Betsy DeVos on funding for private and religious schools. The guest is Don Wotruba, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of School Boards. Panelists Rick Albin, Emily Lawler and Chuck Stokes join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.