Jury Seated For Klages Trial

A jury of seven women and seven men has been seated in the trial of former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages. She's accused of lying to police about having been told more than 20 years ago about sexual assault allegations against Larry Nassar.

WKAR's Scott Pohl reports on day one of the Kathie Klages trial.

Monday started out with around 100 potential jurors in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing. In the afternoon following initial screening, about 70 of them filed into the courtroom of Judge Joyce Draganchuk for questioning by defense attorneys and prosecutors from the Attorney General's office. By the end of the day, a jury was selected and given instructions before being dismissed.

Testimony is now scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning, and both sides are planning to call a number of witnesses in a trial that could last a week or more.

If convicted of the one felony and one misdemeanor she faces, Klages could be sentenced to as much as four years in prison and fined up to $5,000.