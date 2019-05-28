Jury Selection Begins in Strampel Case

  • William Strampel
    Former MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine dean William Strampel (left) faces charges of misconduct in office, criminal sexual conduct and willful neglect. Jury selection began May 28.
    Cheyna Roth / MPRN

 A former Michigan State University dean will be put on trial this week. 


Jury selection began Tuesday in the case against William Strampel.  He’s the former head of the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine who also supervised convicted sexual predator Larry Nassar. 

The initial jury pool started with about 180 people.  That number is down to about 85. 

Strampel’s attorney, John Dakmak, says the publicity surrounding this case prompted the calling of such a large group.

“This is a case that’s gotten a lot of attention,” Dakmak says.  “If somebody comes in with a bias – and that’s OK if you have a bias – the lawyers need to know about it; the judge needs to know about it so we can find 12 people that are right for the case.”

Strampel faces charges of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct and felony misconduct in office.  His trial begins at 8:30 Thursday morning in Ingham County Circuit Court.

 

 

 

