Jury Selection Continues in Strampel Case, Trial Begins Thursday

Jury selection continues Wednesday in the criminal trial of ex-Michigan State University dean William Strampel. He’s the former head of the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and one-time boss of convicted sexual predator Larry Nassar.

William Strampel faces one count of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of felony misconduct in office. He’s also charged with two misdeameanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

Strampel is accused of sexually harassing female students and possessing pornography on a work computer.

About 85 potential jurors have been through a preliminary screening. Final selection concludes Wednesday. The trial begins Thursday.

“We’re ready to go,” says Strampel’s attorney, John Dakmak. “Thursday morning, everything starts up…and we’ve been looking forward to this day. We’re going to present our case, the government will present their case. We’re confident that when the jury hears our case that we will get the verdict we’re looking for.”

Strampel will stand trial before Judge Joyce Draganchuk in Ingham County Circuit Court.