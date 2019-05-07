Kalamazoo Schools Chief Chosen To Lead MI Department of Education

Michigan has a new state school superintendent.

On Tuesday, the State Board of Education selected Michael Rice to oversee Michigan’s nearly 600 school districts. Rice has served as superintendent of the Kalamazoo Public Schools since 2007.

Rice competed against Ann Arbor superintendent Jeanice Swift and Wayne County RESA superintendent Randy Liepa for the job.

“He’s got a stellar reputation in the state of Michigan,” says state board president Cassandra Ulbrich. “He’s been in Kalamazoo for the last 12 years, but he also has a lot of out of state experience as well.”

Rice will lead a public school system which in recent years has seen severely declining performance on standardized tests. His appointment as state superintendent begins July 1.