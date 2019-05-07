Kalamazoo Schools Chief Chosen To Lead MI Department of Education

By 9 minutes ago
  • smiling man
    Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice has been chosen as the next Michigan State Superintendent.
    Courtesy / Kalamazoo Public Schools

Michigan has a new state school superintendent.


On Tuesday, the State Board of Education selected Michael Rice to oversee Michigan’s nearly 600 school districts.  Rice has served as superintendent of the Kalamazoo Public Schools since 2007.

Rice competed against Ann Arbor superintendent Jeanice Swift and Wayne County RESA superintendent Randy Liepa for the job.

“He’s got a stellar reputation in the state of Michigan,” says state board president Cassandra Ulbrich.  “He’s been in Kalamazoo for the last 12 years, but he also has a lot of out of state experience as well.”

Rice will lead a public school system which in recent years has seen severely declining performance on standardized tests.  His appointment as state superintendent begins July 1.

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Making the Grade
Superintendent
Michigan Department of Education

Related Content

Mid-Michigan Voters To Decide Several Local School District Millages

By May 6, 2019
voting buttons
newamericamedia.org

Tuesday is Election Day in mid-Michigan, and several school districts are seeking millage increases. 