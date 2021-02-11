Ken Burns: The National Parks | Support WKAR

Sun. Feb. 28 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the beauty and grandeur of our nation’s magnificent parks, from Acadia to Yosemite. Watch and call for special offers.

Ken Burns: The National Parks is a special for PBS that celebrates one of the filmmaker’s most beautiful and beloved series, The National Parks: America’s Best Idea. Filmed over the course of more than six years at some of nature's most spectacular locales—from Acadia to Yosemite, from Yellowstone to the Grand Canyon and from the Everglades of Florida to the Gates of the Arctic in Alaska—the series is filled with incidents and characters as gripping and fascinating as American history has to offer.



Filmmakers Burns and Dayton Duncan vividly reveal behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the series while engaging interviews with Park Ranger Shelton Johnson and cinematographer Buddy Squires provide additional background.



Ken Burns: The National Parks is also a story of the unforgettable Americans who made them possible. People from every conceivable background—rich and poor; famous and unknown; soldiers and scientists; natives and newcomers and idealists, artists and entrepreneurs—devoted themselves to saving some precious portion of the land they loved and in so doing reminded their fellow citizens of the full meaning of democracy.



