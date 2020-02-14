Related Program: 
Klages Found Guilty Of Lying To Police

Former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was found guilty of two counts of lying to police during their investigation into sexual assaults committed by Larry Nassar.


The verdict was delivered in Judge Joyce Draganchuk’s courtroom Friday afternoon.

Klages testified in her own defense today, sticking with her claim that she was unaware of sexual assault allegations against Nassar until 2016.

In closing arguments prosecutors for the Attorney General’s office said the testimony of the two athletes matched, and Klages had reasons to lie about such an encounter.

The defense had closed with an argument that the jury could believe the accusers and also believe that Klages doesn’t remember such a meeting.

Klages will remain on bond until sentencing April 15th.

