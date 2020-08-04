Klages Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail, 18 Months Probation

Former Michigan State University women’s gymnastics coach Kathie Klages has been sentenced for her role in the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Klages was convicted in February of lying to police about her knowledge of Nassar’s criminal sexual misconduct.

She was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk sentenced Klages to 90 days in jail, plus 18 months’ probation.

Before her sentencing, Klages tearfully apologized for the pain the case has caused its victims.

“I know that my experience going through this process is nothing compared to what so many women have gone through,” Klages said, sobbing. “Their horror and devastation cannot truly be understood. And I want to say clearly that I’m so sorry if I had anything to do with this.”

Klages said she couldn’t remember the conversations she had with two former gymnasts who told her about Nassar’s abuse in 1997.

“Even though I can’t imagine that I would ever respond the way that they said I did, I still struggle with guilt and remorse…and I know it does not compare with the experiences of the survivors.”

The two gymnasts had previously testified that Klages dismissed their claims against Nassar and failed to protect them.

As part of her sentence, Klages is also required to perform 200 hours of community service and pay fines totaling more than $1,300.

She must also serve 90 days of home confinement after her jail time.

She’s expected to appeal.



