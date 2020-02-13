Related Program: 
Klages Trial Set To Resume

  • David Dwyre, Joyce Draganchuk, William Rollstin photo
    David Dwyre (L), chief of investigations with the Attorney General's office, is questioned by Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin (R) on Tuesday.
    Scott Pohl / WKAR/MSU

After a day off, the trial of former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages is set to resume today.


On Tuesday, jurors heard from the two athletes who say they told Klages that Larry Nassar sexually assaulted them while treating them for sports injuries in 1997. An investigator for the Michigan Attorney General’s office testified about the state’s investigation, including Klages’ claim that she didn’t remember discussions with the young gymnasts about Nassar. That denial led to one felony charge and one misdemeanor count of lying to police, charges that could land her in prison for five years along with fines of up to $5,000.

So far, only prosecution witnesses have been called. The defense team has called witnesses of their own to the Ingham County Circuit courtroom of Judge Joyce Draganchuk.

Taking Wednesday off means it’s possible that the trial will extend into next week.

