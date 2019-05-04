Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk 'Knock Down The House,' Follows 4 Female Political Insurgents Headed To Congress By editor • 4 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / NPR's Michel Martin discusses the new Netflix documentary Knock Down the House with the director, Rachel Lears, and one of the Democratic primary candidates profiled in the film, Cori Bush. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.