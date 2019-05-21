Land Deals, Jobs Plan Tied To New Detroit Car Plant Approved

Fiat Chrysler can move forward with plans to build a new, $1.6 million assembly plant on Detroit's eastside and invest $900 million to retool and modernize another.

The Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved land deals and community benefits agreements tied to the project. They include a four-week exclusive window Detroit residents will have to apply for jobs at the facilities once laid-off workers and temporary employees are considered.

Fiat Chrysler expects to add 4,950 new jobs — mostly on the assembly line.

The company is getting tax breaks and 215 acres (87 hectares) of adjacent land the city had to acquire. The land deals are about $108 million, with Detroit and the state splitting it about equally.

