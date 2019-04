The Lansing city council has approved the 250-million dollar Red Cedar Development project along Michigan Avenue on a 7-to-1 vote.

Our media partners at WLNS-TV report that the approval comes in the face of concerns that the project relies too heabily on student housing. It will include a mix of housing units, two hotels, a parking facility, restuarants and more.

Council vice president Peter Spadafore was the only "no" vote.