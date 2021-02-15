Related Program: 
Lansing Area Forecast: Heavy Snow, Sub-Zero Wind Chills

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday for the Lansing area.

National Weather Service meteorologist William Marino is expecting lots of snow and bitter cold, with poor visibility. In his words, “it’s gonna be kinda nasty.”

“Visibility is pretty frequently less than a quarter-mile, and occasionally near zero," Marino says. "There’s sure to be a fair amount of drifting snow given if you get five or six inches of snow at ten degrees, that’s going to blow around pretty easily.”

Marino says from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., snow is likely to fall at a rate of at least an inch per hour, and wind chills will be around 10 below zero.

He says Tuesday will be partly cloudy, but it will stay cold, with a high only in the teens.

