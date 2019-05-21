Lansing City Council Approves Modified 2020 Budget

The Lansing City Council has passed Mayor Andy Schor’s 2020 fiscal year budget. Missing from the approved budget is the Mayor’s renewable energy proposal.

WKAR's Karel Vega reports on Lansing city budget.

In a 6-1 vote Monday night, the council elected to remove the proposal from the budget citing concerns that the money could be better spent elsewhere.

Mayor Schor’s proposal would offset the city’s power use by purchasing renewable energy credits.

Schor had touted the plan as turning Lansing into the state’s first 100% renewable city.

One area of particular concern for the council is the city’s rising pension costs.

The council aims to address this by dedicating nearly a quarter of the 2020 budget’s 226 million dollars to fund these legacy costs.

Schor has until Thursday to approve or veto the council’s modified budget.