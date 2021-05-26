Lansing Community Centers Will Reopen Following Adjusted Coronavirus Restrictions

The city of Lansing is lifting some coronavirus restrictions.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor signed an executive order Wednesday allowing community centers to start up in-person programming again.

The Schmidt Community Center in South Lansing will reopen immediately, with the Foster and Gier centers following suit next month.

An executive directive also signed Wednesday is lifting the city’s hiring freeze that has been in place since April of last year.

For now, all other city facilities remain closed to the public, unless by appointment.

But Schor plans to let a COVID-19 State of Emergency expire on July 12, which would lead to the lifting of further restrictions.