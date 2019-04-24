Lansing Community College Downtown Building Evacuated After Fire

A fire forced the evacuation of the downtown campus of Lansing Community College on Wednesday morning.

Director of public relations Marilyn Twine said the Lansing Fire Department responded at 11:00 a.m. to LCC’s Academic & Office Facility (AOF) building at 315 North Grand Avenue.

Twine said in a statement to WKAR that the fire was out. And there were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

Classes at LCC's downtown campus have been canceled.

Twine said the building will be air monitored before students and employees can return inside.