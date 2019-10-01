Lansing Early Voting Begins

Lansing’s general election will be held on November 5th, but voters don’t have to wait until then to cast their ballots.

WKAR's Scott Pohl reports on early voting in Lansing.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has opened walk-in early voting and voter registration at the city’s election unit at 2500 South Washington Avenue.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and the unit is open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. There will be special hours in the days leading up to the election. There also is a secure drop box for after-hours voting.

Early voting can also be done at the city clerk’s office in city hall.

Lansing voters will choose city council members to represent the first and third wards, along with two city-wide at-large council members.