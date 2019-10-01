Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

Lansing Early Voting Begins

By 40 seconds ago
  • Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Lansing’s general election will be held on November 5th, but voters don’t have to wait until then to cast their ballots.


Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has opened walk-in early voting and voter registration at the city’s election unit at 2500 South Washington Avenue.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and the unit is open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. There will be special hours in the days leading up to the election. There also is a secure drop box for after-hours voting.

Early voting can also be done at the city clerk’s office in city hall.

Lansing voters will choose city council members to represent the first and third wards, along with two city-wide at-large council members.

Tags: 
election 2019
politics and government
Lansing City Council
news

Related Content

Lansing City Council Primary Preview

By Aug 5, 2019
The primary for Lansing City Council candidates is Tuesday. Voters will be tasked with narrowing the field of candidates on the ballot before the general election in November.
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Tuesday is the primary election for the Lansing City Council. Eight challengers will face four incumbents for four seats. Lansing State Journal reporter Sarah Lehr covers the council and she joined WKAR’s politics reporter Abigail Censky to preview the election. 


What's On Ballots On Tuesday? Candidates And Proposals Across Michigan

By Aug 2, 2019
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Voters will head to polling places on Tuesday to narrow the field of candidates in November. In some places, they’ll consider ballot proposals.