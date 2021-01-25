Lansing Expecting 2"-4" Of Snow Through Tuesday

Several inches of snow are predicted to arrive in the Lansing area overnight. it’s one of the first big snowfalls in the area this winter.

Cort Scholten is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids. He says the system is quite normal for January. He expects two to four inches of snow overnight and Tuesday. "Probably maybe just before midnight is when the snow starts," Scholten says, "and it continues at a fairly steady clip throughout the night and much of Tuesday morning."

"The winds will be from the northeast, maybe ten to 15 miles an hour," he continues, "so it may pick up some snow and blow it around from time to time, but for the most part it doesn't seem like it's gonna be all that bad."

Scholten says the system should diminish Tuesday afternoon.