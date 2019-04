The owner of the Lansing Ignite soccer team confirms one of his players is suspended for making an anti-gay remark on Twitter.

Team owner Tom Dickson said in a statement that player Ricky Lopez-Espin posted offensive remarks on Twitter following last Saturday’s match against the Greenville Triumph.

On Twitter, Lopez-Espin apologized specifically to the L-G-B-T-Q and Greenville, South Carolina communities.

Lopez-Espin also said he has accepted a 4-game ban.

He will also pay a fine.