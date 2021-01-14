Lansing Mall Will Be Used As COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Starting next week the Lansing Mall will be a COVID-19 vaccination site for those who work and live in Barry and Eaton counties.

The vaccinations, which begin Monday at the mall will be by appointment only. Sarah Surna, the Community Health Promotion Specialist for the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, said the Lansing Mall has the space to accomodate large groups of people while keeping social distance.

“The Lansing Mall provides a good, large space for us to vaccinate large amounts of people safely with a large clinic," Surna said. "While having a capacity to give a lot of simultaneous appointments."

Surna said appointments are only available for health care workers, front line workers like police and teachers, and those 65 years and older.

"Right now we are vaccinating Priority Groups 1A and Priority Groups 1B per recommendation and guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services," she added. "So these are individuals who are health care workers who work with individuals and patients where they might be exposed to COVID-19."

There are no more appointments available in January, but more slots are expected to open up in the next few weeks for February.

“There is huge demand for the vaccine, and we only have limited doses and our supply of the vaccine can be unpredictable," Surna said. "So we are asking that everybody be patient during this difficult time."

To be notified of upcoming vaccine appointments, Surna said those living and working in Barry and Eaton Counties can visit the Barry-Eaton District Health Department website and fill out a Covid-19 Vaccination Interest Form.

So far, more than 3,000 people living and working in Barry and Eaton counties have received a COVID-19 vaccine.