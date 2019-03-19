Lansing Man Charged In Theft From Vehicle At Governor's Home

Authorities say a Lansing man has been charged in the theft of property from a vehicle parked at the official residence of Michigan's governor.

The Lansing State Journal reports Monday 24-year-old Dequinderick Jones was charged over the weekend with larceny from a motor vehicle and breaking and entering a vehicle. Michigan State Police say a Bluetooth speaker was stolen Thursday from a vehicle belonging to a daughter of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Jones, who was arrested Friday, doesn't have an attorney on record. He also was arraigned Monday on an unrelated charge of receiving and concealing stolen property stemming from an incident last April.

Armed security patrols the property where the ranch-style home sits. There also are security cameras.

