Lansing Man Keeps Super Bowl Streak Alive

Only a handful of people have attended every Super Bowl game in history. Even with capacity limited by the coronavirus pandemic at this year’s game on Sunday, one Lansing man is keeping his streak alive.

Gregory Eaton got tickets to the first two championship games from a friend who played for the Green Bay Packers, the team that won those games. After that, he just kept going.

That run seemed in danger when the NFL decided to limit capacity at Super Bowl 55 to 22,000 in Tampa on Sunday. 7,500 of those tickets are being gifted to local health care workers.

Eaton says he appreciates the NFL making tickets available to him. “I was going anyway up there," he states, "and if I had to hustle tickets I would try to hustle tickets, but I just thank the NFL for what they did for us.”

Eaton is a member of the “Never Missed a Super Bowl” club. Sunday’s game in Tampa is the 55th Super Bowl, and the club has become very small. “There’s only seven or eight of us left," he concludes, "and we’ve been supporting them for fifty-something years. Once this next group is gone, they’re gone. If we’d have broke this record, it’s gone.”

His pick to win Super Bowl LV? He's going with the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

