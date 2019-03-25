Lansing Mayor: City Buildings Powered By Renewable Energy This Summer

By 1 hour ago
  • Lansing City Hall
    Lansing City Hall
    WKAR Photo.

The City of Lansing wants to power city buildings with 100 percent renewable energy by this July, says Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.


Mayor Schor presented the plan to the Lansing City Council at Monday night's meeting when he pitched his budget.

As part of the plan, the Lansing Board of Water and Light would provide renewable energy credits to match the yearly electric usage of all 187 city buildings.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light offered the same energy credits to commercial and residential customers through their Greenwise Program.

Traverse City has also proposed to move to 100 percent renewable energy by 2040.

But, if Lansing moved to 100 percent renewable energy by July, it would be the first city in the state of Michigan to implement a proposal. 

Tags: 
Andy Schor
Lansing Board of Water and Light
Lansing City Council
renewable energy
Traverse City

Related Content

Lansing Mayor & Former Fire Chief Clash Over Leadership & Diversity

By Mar 10, 2019
Randy Talifarro, Andy Schor

In a strongly worded press release, Lansing mayor Andy Schor addressed several points made in an open letter by former fire chief Randy Talifarro regarding the mayor's leadership and racial diversity within the department.


Cities Of Lansing And Jackson Declare Snow Emergencies And Issue Travel Restrictions

By Jan 28, 2019
Mayor Andy Schor declared a "Snow Emergency" for the City of Lansing Monday, imposing travel restrictions and shuttering city offices and courts for the day.
Abigail Censky, WKAR

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor declared a snow emergency Monday morning  bracing for hours of snow and single-digit temperatures later in the week. Shortly thereafter, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, ordered that the all state government offices performing non-essential functions would close at 10 a.m. and all state employees would go home. The State Capitol building was also closed.


Gov. Whitmer & Mayor Schor Schedule Major Speeches For February

By Jan 9, 2019
Gretchen Whitmer, Andy Schor
WKAR-MSU

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her first State of the State address on Feb. 5. Meanwhile, Lansing mayor Andy Schor will deliver his second State of the City address on Feb. 6.

Turkish Auto Supplier Opens In Lansing

By Oct 5, 2018
Norm Fasteners
McKenna Ross / WKAR

 

A Turkish manufacturing company is launching its first North American warehouse in Lansing with business starting as soon as next month.