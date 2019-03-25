Lansing Mayor: City Buildings Powered By Renewable Energy This Summer

The City of Lansing wants to power city buildings with 100 percent renewable energy by this July, says Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Mayor Schor presented the plan to the Lansing City Council at Monday night's meeting when he pitched his budget.

As part of the plan, the Lansing Board of Water and Light would provide renewable energy credits to match the yearly electric usage of all 187 city buildings.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light offered the same energy credits to commercial and residential customers through their Greenwise Program.

Traverse City has also proposed to move to 100 percent renewable energy by 2040.

But, if Lansing moved to 100 percent renewable energy by July, it would be the first city in the state of Michigan to implement a proposal.