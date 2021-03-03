Related Program: 
Lansing Mayor Schor Announces Bid For Second Term

By 3 hours ago
  • Lansing Mayor Andy Schor
    Lansing Mayor Andy Schor
    courtesy / Andy Schor Twitter

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has made official his plan to seek re-election. Schor was first elected to the city’s top job four years ago.

Schor touts developments in the city under his administration, including a downtown grocery store and Rotary Park. “My plans are to continue to move forward," Schor says, "to focus on strong neighborhoods, to focus on our infrastructure and our city services, to focus on jobs and development here in the city, to focus on partnerships with our schools and with other communities, continue to heal relationships.”

Schor’s predecessor, Virg Bernero, did not run for re-election in 2017, but is now campaigning to return to the mayor’s office.

Larry James Hutchinson Jr. has also filed to run for mayor of Lansing. Lansing city council member Patricia Spitzley indicated late last year that she will also run.

