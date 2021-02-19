Lansing School Board Approves Hybrid Learning Plan

The Lansing school district has approved a hybrid learning plan that would have students back in classrooms starting March 22nd.

Under the plan okayed by the school board Thursday, instruction would be screen to screen in the mornings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with the option of in-person learning in the afternoons. Wednesday instruction would be done remotely from home or learning labs while schools are deep cleaned.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Superintendent Delsa Chapman says classrooms will have transparent, foldable desk shields for each student. “Classroom furniture, including desks and learning stations, will support learners being six feet apart," Chapman told school board members during Thursday's meeting. "Desks and tables will face the same direction.”

The district is installing air cleaning units in classrooms, at a cost of more than a million dollars. Several Lansing school buildings are getting UV germ killing equipment.