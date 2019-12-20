Lansing School Board Taps Sinicropi As Interim Superintendent

    The Lansing School Board has chosen former Saline Area Schools Superintendent Sam Sinicropi to be its next interim superintendent effective January 1, 2020.
The Lansing school board has tapped a veteran educator to become the district’s new interim superintendent. 

 


In Lansing, Sam Sinicropi held posts from custodian to principal to assistant superintendent. 

He’s coming out of retirement after four years at the helm of the Saline Area Schools. 

Sinicropi says he wants to focus on improving student achievement and completing several bond-funded construction projects.

“I see it as my responsibility to the students and staff to ensure that we have the tools that can help our students succeed and help our staff reach those goals,” he says.

His appointment comes as former acting superintendent Mark Coscarella remains on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed a former intern. 

Coscarella denies those allegations. 

Sinicropi’s tenure begins January 1.  The Lansing school board hopes to hire a permanent superintendent by July.

 

 

