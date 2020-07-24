Lansing School District Resolves To Fight Racism

The Lansing School District is taking a series of measures designed to fight systemic racism and support Black students.

On Thursday the school board unanimously passed a resolution outlining four action steps.

The district says it will continue to invest in a diverse workforce and professional development.

It will create a steering committee focusing on Black history curriculum.

Board president Gabrielle Lawrence says the district will also conduct an independent equity audit.

“I imagine that person will not only do things like examine staff and student demographics in the Lansing school district, but also to make sure that things like discipline are not disproportionately affecting Black students,” says Lawrence.

Lawrence says the audit will also shed light on inequities that may also exist for other minority groups, such as Asian and Latinx students.

She says the district will also support the mental health needs of its minority students.

“All this uncertainty, economic instability…we know we’re going to have a lot of kids who have mental health issues,” Lawrence notes. “We know that it’s our job to educate students, but it’s also our job to take care of kids when they are our students…and I know that parents really trust us to do that.”

Lawrence says the board is hoping to find “relativity inexpensive” resources for its students.

In June the Lansing School District passed a $160 million budget...$10 million less than last year.