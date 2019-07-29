Lansing Superintendent Caamal Canul To Retire In January

The Lansing School District announced Monday afternoon that superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul will retire on January 1, 2020.

Caamal Canul has led the district for nearly eight years. In a press release issued Monday afternoon, the district said Deputy superintendent Dr. Mark Coscarella will serve as acting superintendent.

The district said Caamal Canul's contract was set to expire in June 2020 but she decided to voluntarily retire six months earlier.

The district said Caamal Canul has been an educator for 45 years.

Her accomplishments in the Lansing School District include leading two elections for school improvements; creating district-wide school of choice, balancing the district's budget and expanding Lansing Pathway Promise scholarships for college bound students.

According to her bio on the Lansing School District website, Caamal Canul was raised in Latin America. She earned a degree in speech and theater from Olivet College and a master’s degree in elementary education and racial and ethnic studies from Michigan State University.