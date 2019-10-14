Lansing's First Cat Café Sells Coffee And Adoptable Cats

By 16 minutes ago
  • Lansing's first cat cafe opened Saturday. The cafe serves coffee and allows customers to have an opportunity to play with cats while enjoying their beverages.
    Lansing's first cat cafe opened Saturday. The cafe serves coffee and allows customers to have an opportunity to play with cats while enjoying their beverages.
    Alina Zhuravel, WKAR

Lansing’s first cat café opened on Saturday. The new business is aimed at being a functional café, while also showcasing adoptable cats.


At Constellation Cat Café, visitors can enjoy a cup of coffee while playing with a furry friend. 

 

Kelsey Maccombs is the Executive Director of Constellation Cat Café. 

“I hope like people who don't have cats just get to experience like the comfort of like being with cat and cuddling with them,” said Maccombs.

Dominic Gallegos plays with a cat.

But she also hopes that her customers will walk away with a new pet.

“Our whole goal is to find homes for rescue cats,” said Maccombs.

All the café’s cats come from Saved by Zade - a nonprofit organization that places cats in foster homes all over Mid-Michigan.

And, there’s no shortage of cats in the region. 

Last year alone, the Capital Area Humane Society reported spaying and neutering almost 1000 feral cats in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties. 

Holly Thoms is the director of the Capital Area Humane Society’s Spay and Neuter clinic. She said that there is a huge population of un-owned outdoor cats in the region.

For now, constellation cat café will aim to place some of those cats in forever homes. Maccombs reported six cats have already been adopted.

Tags: 
Constellation Cat Cafe
Capital Area Humane Society
City of Lansing

Related Content

Dogs Brought From Florida To Lansing Could Be Available Soon

By Sep 2, 2019
Bessie, dog, Capital Area Humane Society
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Dozens of dogs rescued from the path of Hurricane Dorian in Florida are now in Michigan.


Monarch Butterflies Raised In Lansing Released For Fall Flight

By Oct 3, 2019

Seventeen monarch butterflies are on their way to Mexico for the winter. These creatures were raised right here in Lansing.

"Below the Stacks" Festival Brings New Public Art To Lansing

By Sep 23, 2019

Eleven new murals now fill previously blank building walls thanks to Below the Stacks: a 7 day mural festival where artists from around the U.S. came together to paint the city. 