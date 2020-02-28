Lansing's First Recreational Marijuana Retailer Opens

Lansing’s first recreational marijuana business opened its doors today.

WKAR's Scott Pohl reports on the first recreational marijuana sales in Lansing.

Patrick Campeau was first in line to buy legal adult use marijuana in Lansing this morning at the Homegrown Provisioning Center on South Pennsylvania Avenue. He describes himself as a disabled veteran with PTSD. Homegrown was scheduled to open at 9 a.m., but Campeau got there early so he could be first in line. “It’s a historical event," he explained, saying he had arrived about 90 minutes earlier.

Behind him, the line stretched around the corner of the building and into the parking lot. Another person in line to buy legal marijuana for the first time in Lansing identified herself as Essence. “This is the first one that we’ve actually had the opportunity to go to that sells recreational, and we’ve been waiting on it," she states. "We thought the wait would be a lot longer, so we’re excited to get in today, braving the cold.”

Once inside, a DJ was playing music, and T-shirts were being unboxed. Shortly after 9, the first ten customers were led into the waiting room and then into the sales room to make their purchases.

Josh Hovey worked on the statewide campaign that led to voter approval of legalized adult use of marijuana in Michigan in 2018. Now a spokesperson for Homegrown Provisioning Center, Hovey says it was important to be Lansing’s first retail operation, calling it "a huge honor. Homegrown was the very first medical provisioning in Lansing; to be also the first adult use is a big deal. It’s huge for the brand and huge for Lansing that we have such a strong company making it happen.”

Hovey went on to say that "this is meaning more jobs, more tax revenue for the city, safe product, not on the streets, not on the black market. This is a day to celebrate for everybody.”

Eventually, there could be close to 30 businesses selling adult use marijuana in the city.