Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk The Latest From Baghdad Following Iranian Missile Attacks On Military Bases In Iraq By Jane Arraf • 11 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Missiles hit two military bases in Iraq where U.S. forces are housed, as Iran says it has started its revenge for the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander last week. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.