Latest Developments From Baghdad, Where Militia Supporters Attacked The U.S. Embassy

By editor 9 minutes ago

After American airstrikes killed members of an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, protesters swarmed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with reporter Ahmed Aboulenein of Reuters.