Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Latest Developments From Baghdad, Where Militia Supporters Attacked The U.S. Embassy By editor • 9 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / After American airstrikes killed members of an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, protesters swarmed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with reporter Ahmed Aboulenein of Reuters. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.