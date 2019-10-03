Lawmakers Focus On Non-Budget Issues In Meeting With Gov. Whitmer

By 28 seconds ago
  • Sunset
    Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and four legislative leaders have met after she vetoed nearly $1 billion from the newly signed budget, but their discussion was mainly focused on policies such as criminal justice.

The Democratic governor met Thursday with top lawmakers in the Republican-led Legislature. It was their first meeting in a month, and followed Whitmer’s moves this week to sign the budget, veto spending and shift money around.

Whitmer wants legislators to pass a supplemental spending bill.

A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says the budget was mentioned, but the goal was to discuss other legislation, including raising the age at which criminal defendants are treated as adults to 18.

Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich says purpose of the meeting was to “get back on track again.”

Tags: 
Capitol Connection
Gretchen Whitmer
Mike Shirkey
Jim Ananich
State Budget
Michigan Budget

Related Content

Gov. Whitmer Signs Michigan Budget With Nearly $1B In Line-Item Vetoes

By Sep 30, 2019
Gretchen Whitmer
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the next state budget Monday hours before the deadline to fund government, while using line-item vetoes to block nearly $1 billion in spending proposed by the Republican-led Legislature.

Budget Battle: Gop Budget Puts Million Dollars Less Toward New Redistricting Commission

By Sep 26, 2019
Michigan Capitol
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been presented a budget by the state Legislature, but one area where Whitmer might have an issue with the budget is the state’s new redistricting commission.


Lawmakers Send Whitmer Rest Of Budget – She Calls It ‘A Mess’

By Sep 24, 2019
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the budgets on their way to her desk are “a mess.”