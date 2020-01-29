Related Programs: 
LCC Appoints Presidential Search Committee

A 15-member presidential search committee has been appointed at Lansing Community College.


WKAR had previously reported that LCC Trustee Robert Proctor would lead the screening committee. After leading the college for more than a decade, Brent Knight announced retirement plans in the summer of 2019.

The college says Trustees Ryan Buck and Angela Mathews, along with LCC’s Chief Diversity Officer Tonya Bailey, will also serve. Others on the panel include members of LCC’s administration and a student of the college.

Members from outside LCC include Lansing Schools officials, representatives of local organizations and former WLNS-TV news anchor Jane Aldrich.

A search firm will help the committee choose three to five presidential candidates to be sent to the Board.

Knight retires as LCC President on June 30th.

Find the full list of committee members here.

