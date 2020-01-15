LCC Presidential Search Moves Forward

The search for a new Lansing Community College president will take a step forward on Thursday, when a pair of campus forums will be held.

LCC hopes to hire a new president by the first of July, and the school wants public input for their search.

Brent Knight announced his retirement in the summer of 2019, after more than a decade at the helm.

Board chairman Lawrence Hidalgo Jr. says the job is not yet posted, but he’s confident that LCC will have a new president in place by July 1st, the day after Knight’s retirement. “The search firm has told us that that date is doable," Hidalgo explains, "and so we’re going to stick to that for now.”

The next president will be the seventh in LCC’s history.

The board of trustees will soon fill out a screening committee that will work with the search firm.

Trustee Robert Proctor will chair the search committee, which eventually will have 11 to 15 members. Hidalgo hopes there will be a vote on that committee at the next trustees meeting on January 27th.

The forums are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday in the Gannon Building’s Michigan Room.