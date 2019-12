Michigan’s Legislature voted Wednesday to legalize sports betting and internet gambling. The federal ban was lifted by the Supreme Court in 2018.

The bills approved will expand options for gamblers in Michigan, which will become the 20th state to authorize sports wagers and the fifth to allow casino-style games to be played online.

Current Sports host Al Martin invited Max Bischel of Gambling.com to discuss how big of an impact this could have on the state’s economy.