Legislative Offices Closed Due To Threats As Electors Meet

Michigan legislative offices are closed because of credible threats of violence as presidential electors prepare to gather in the state Capitol to cast their votes for Democrat Joe Biden.

The 16 electors will meet Monday afternoon in the Senate chamber Biden won the state by 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, over President Donald Trump.

The Capitol building is closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions.

Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, said legislators' offices in the statehouse and nearby buildings also are closed based on recommendations from law enforcement.