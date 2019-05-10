Legislators Try Again To Dismantle Michigan's 'Tampon Tax'

Listen to hear about lawmakers efforts to end the 'tampon tax' in Michigan.

Every year in the state legislature there are bills that lawmakers call Zombie bills--different versions of the same bill they reintroduce year after year that just won’t pass.

One of Michigan’s zombie bills is a bill to end the so-called 'tampon tax.'

In most states, medical products are exempted from state sales and use tax. But, most states, don’t classify feminine hygiene products, like pads or tampons, as medical.

Critics say this is unfairly taxes women for a product they need—people call it the 'tampon tax.'

In Michigan women are taxed six percent for every box of feminine hygiene products they buy.

Former State Senator David Knezek introduced a bill trying to stop that in 2016. He talked about coming up short trying to buy tampons on the floor of the Senate.

“You're standing at the counter at CVS, for dollar 99 bucks in your hand, you pull out a $5 bill, expecting to get a penny back.But instead, we end up having to search our pockets for some spare change. And why is that?” asked Knezek.

He goes onto explain the state doesn’t tax prescriptions or other medically necessary items. Knezek continues as his colleagues on the Senate floor talk over him before the Senate President tells everyone to listen.

“Because Michigan's tax code was largely created by men, tampons and other products have been classified as luxury items. And I doubt that you would find one woman who would classify having a period as a luxury. ‘Excuse me, Senator Knezek. May, I please have the attention of the members of the Senate?’”

Knezek voiced what many advocates for previous versions of the bill also say-- that the law hasn’t changed here in Michigan because the people making the laws aren’t personally impacted.

Amy Stephenson runs, Helping Women Period, an organization in Lansing that provides pads and tampons to low-income people, for free. She said, this year there’s more gender parity at the Statehouse and that makes her hopeful.

“The hurdles that the past or what they've always been the people at the table making the decisions have no concept or no first hand experience about why this is an issue. And so the stigma around it, the relevancy to the people making the decisions, and were the main barriers that wouldn't even get into the committee or even for the detailed discussion. It wouldn't get very far. That's what we hope is changing.”

One of the people, giving Stephenson hope, is State Senator Mallory McMorrow. She’s a freshman Democrat and one of the seven female senators that brought the number of women serving in the Michigan senate up from 4 to 11 this year.

McMorrrow said for her it’s about fairness.

“It's frustrating when you dig into the numbers because we do exempt medically necessary products like canes and walkers and corrective shoes and prescription drugs. And for women, this is a medically necessary product. We are all going to have our period once a month on schedule for many, many years and decades and when you find out that women on average are using 17,000 tampons throughout our lifetime, it adds up. And it really disproportionately affects low income women who who struggle to afford these products sometimes.”

But, there’s one major stumbling block. Previous versions of the bill have all died on the floor or even before that in committee.

Exactly the reason for that, depends on who you ask. The biggest listed reason is because exempting feminine hygiene products would mean the state of Michigan would lose just over five million dollars in sales tax revenue each year.

Democratic Senator Winnie Brinks, the bill’s co-sponsor, said that’s not something to be taken lightly but she thinks at its core it’s an unjust tax that disproportionately affects women.

“Anytime we talk about changing the tax structure in a way that might reduce revenues for the state, it impacts what we're able to pay for as a state. So we certainly should consider that. But, again, if it's an unfair text to half of the population, we should find a different way to make sure that we can pay for the essentials that our state values and that our constituents require from us,” said Brinks.

The man with the power to decide if this year’s bill lives or dies in committee is Republican Senator Jim Runstead. He determines whether the bill will be given a hearing in committee, after which, the committee would vote it through and it refer to the Senate floor, or it would die again in committee.

He said, it’s tough to predict the bill’s future right now because legislators have much bigger fish to fry within the state budget before they get to smaller appropriations matters like this.

“And right now, everything is in flux and in limbo. And so we don't know what the numbers are going to be what is going to be the numbers that the legislature is going to put forward, so you don't want to put something in there that's going cause a hiccup across the board. Until we know what a lot of that is down the road, it's going to somewhat depend on what the support of the committee,” said Runstead.

Amy Stephenson, who runs Helping Women Period, said she’s encouraging lawmakers to pass this year’s bill regardless of the impact on State sales tax revenues.

“I would respond that if we're already going without revenue from Viagra and chapstick and other items that, in my opinion, are not critical to a person's hygiene. We can afford the $5 million and it shouldn't be on the backs and uterus’ of people who are having a period. ”

The big question going forward for this zombie bill will be two-fold-- whether more women in the state legislature will impact the bill’s chance to pass, or if five million in reduced sales tax will be too much of a cost for state lawmakers to bear.

If it passes, Michigan will be the twelfth state in the U.S., with sales tax, to exempt feminine hygiene products.

