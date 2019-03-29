Linda McMahon To Quit Small Business Administration, To Join Pro-Trump SuperPAC

Linda McMahon, the famous pro wrestling promoter who stayed largely out of the limelight as small business administrator, is quitting President Trump's Cabinet after more than two years on the job.

McMahon plans to join the pro-Trump superPAC America First Action, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

A multimillionaire, McMahon contributed heavily to Trump's 2016 election effort. At America First Action, she could play a similar role in his 2020 bid for re-election.

Along with husband Vince, she ran the hugely successful World Wrestling Entertainment company, negotiating television rights and merchandising contracts. She twice ran unsuccessfully for the Senate from her home state of Connecticut.

At the SBA, McMahon has proven to be a workhorse, traveling the country to promote small business and the president's economic agenda while avoiding the scandals that have plagued several of her Cabinet colleagues.

The source with knowledge of the situation said McMahon has known America First Action's president, Brian Walsh, for years. "She'll be an outstanding addition to the team," the person said.

White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe contributed to this report.

