The Michigan State football team is expected to have up to 20 players sign national letters of intent today for the early signing period of the 2020 recruiting class.

According to 247 Sports, the class is ranked 38th nationally, and 11th in the Big Ten Conference.

Listen as Mark Dantonio addresses the media this morning from Spartan Stadium, giving you details on the future players who will be wearing Green and White on the gridiron.