LISTEN: MSU Football Post Pinstripe Bowl Win Over Wake Forest

The Michigan State football team finished the season with a 27-21 victory over Wake Forest on Friday night at Yankee Stadium in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. The win moved the Spartans record to 7-6, marking the 11th winning season in 13 years under head coach Mark Dantonio.

Listen to what the Spartans had to say after the victory.

MSU football coach Mark Dantonio.

MSU senior quarterback Brian Lewerke. Lewerke was named the David C. Koch Pinstripe Bowl MVP.

MSU senior defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk. Panasiuk scored his first career touchdown off an interception return off a deflected pass.

MSU senior defensive end Kenny Willekes. Willekes had nine tackles and a forced fumble.