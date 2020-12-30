LISTEN: Pandemic Has Shut Down Many College Sports, Leaving Athletes To Wonder When They Will Play

Bigger conferences, such as the Big Ten, are playing football and basketball. But smaller conferences and institutions are only playing a waiting game, hoping to get their seasons underway sometime soon.

The COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed the landscape of college athletics. Some sports, like college basketball and football, are playing. Other sports, mostly Olympic or non-revenue, have their seasons delayed or canceled.

But that is the situation at the Division 1 level.

Athletes at smaller schools, such as at the Division II, III or NAIA levels, are finding less opportunity to play during the pandemic.

We talked to athletes at other Michigan colleges and universities about the waiting game they are stuck in right now.