LISTEN: Tom Izzo Holds End-Of-Season Press Conference

Tom Izzo wraps-up the Final Four run by discussing the accomplishments of this season's team. Izzo also touches on the NBA Draft stock of Cassius Winston and Nick Ward. That, and so much more.

The 2018-19 Michigan State men's basketball team may have ended the season with a loss to Texas Tech in the Final Four on Saturday night, but there is so much to be proud of. Head coach Tom Izzo puts a bow on the 32-7 year (tied for the second-most in school history, 1999-2000) that will be remembered for resilience. Izzo addresses how each of his players will improve in the offseason and touches on the NBA Draft stock of junior's Cassius Winston and Nick Ward. That, and more!