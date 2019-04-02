LISTEN: Tom Izzo Weekly Press Conference In Preparation For Texas Tech

Listen to what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo had to say today during this afternoon's weekly press conference at the Breslin Center. The Spartans are bound for Minneapolis after booking a ticket to the Final Four this past weekend.

MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo reflects on what it was like beating Duke on Sunday evening, sending his team into the Final Four this weekend. Izzo also addresses the preparation for Texas Tech, breaking down what makes them a dangerous team. Also, what would a national championship win mean for the legacy of Izzo? That, and more, addressed during Izzo's press conference at the Breslin Center.