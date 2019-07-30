Live Analysis And Fact Checks: July Democratic Debate Night 1

By 2 hours ago
Originally published on July 30, 2019 7:37 pm

It's Night 1 of two of the July Democratic debates, airing on CNN from 8 to 10 p.m. ET. The first set of 10 candidates is making their case as to why they should be the next president of the United States.

Tuesday's lineup includes a potential progressive clash between Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. It will be the first time the two share the debate state in this primary.

Joining them on stage will be: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and author Marianne Williamson.

Follow NPR's live coverage for real-time fact checks and analysis of the candidates' remarks.

Loading...

Can't see the liveblog? Click here.

