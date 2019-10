Tue., Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. | Get closer to the debates with live fact-checking from NPR Politics.

NPR's politics team is live annotating the The 4th Democratic Primary Debate. Portions of the debate with added analysis are highlighted, followed by context and fact check from NPR reporters and editors.

Listen to the live debate at 90.5 FM or at wkar.org.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Loading...