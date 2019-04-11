Long-Term “Roads Solution” Could Be Worked Out Separate From Budget

A long-term plan to fix Michigan’s roads might not be part of the state budget this year.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said he wants to include more money to fix the roads in the short term in the state budget.

But he also wanted to figure out a long-term policy – that possibly includes new revenue sources –separately from the budget.

“Maybe they’ll come together but it’s not a requirement for me to submit a budget with that in it,” said Shirkey.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer wanted the budget to include a plan to keep bringing in new money for the roads over the long term.

She wanted to increase in the state’s fuel tax eventually by 45-cents per gallon.