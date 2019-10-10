Related Programs: 
A Look At The History Of The U.S. Alliance With The Kurds

By editor 14 minutes ago

As a new round of fighting begins in Syria, NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Bilal Wahab of the Washington Institute about the history of the military alliance between the U.S. and the Kurds.