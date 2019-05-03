Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Loved Ones Mourn UNCC Student Killed While Fighting Gunman

By Cory Vaillancourt 53 minutes ago
Originally published on May 3, 2019 7:14 pm

Family and friends are remembering Riley Howell. The 21-year-old died during a shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday. Police say he rushed the gunman and saved lives.