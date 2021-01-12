The Magic of Horowitz | Great Performances

Fri. Jan. 22 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience legendary pianist Vladimir Horowitz’s homecoming concert in Russia.

This 1986 sold-out, Russian concert of personal favorites features commentary from former manager Peter Gelb and virtuoso pianists Martha Argerich and Daniil Trifonov.



Great Performances: The Magic of Horowitz delves into the story behind Horowitz’ virtuoso 1986 Moscow concert. The documentary weaves together concert footage, including intimate close-ups of Horowitz’ agile hands interspersed with the emotional audience reactions and historical context.



Recent meetings between President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev provided hope that the Cold War was coming to an end, and Horowitz’ return to Russia was seen as a way to help open the door between the two superpowers. The concerts marked the first time in years that one of the world’s leading romantic pianists performed live on stage. Horowitz put together a demanding program featuring works by leading classical composers Scarlatti, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Scriabin, Schubert, Liszt and Chopin, selected for their private meaning to him. Great Performances: The Magic of Horowitz spotlights this magnificent and historic performance.



MORE ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:

Throughout its more-than-40-year history on PBS, Great Performances has provided an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America's most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming.



